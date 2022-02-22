LOCAL DIGEST

Body found in rubble of burned Door County bar

STURGEON BAY — A body has been found in the rubble of a Sturgeon Bay bar that burned early Tuesday, police said.

Investigators were still trying to determine the whereabouts of one other person who was unaccounted for after the fire at Butch's Bar, Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman said in a statement.

Nine rooms above the bar were occupied by renters. All but the two who were missing had been accounted for after the fire. One person suffered injuries in the fire and was taken to a hospital, then transferred to a burn unit elsewhere.

Brinkman said the roof and second floor of the building had collapsed, compromising the integrity of the structure and making it difficult to search further.

The victim whose body was discovered in the charred rubble has not been identified.

Firefighters were called to the bar about 3:40 a.m. All nine mainland fire departments on the Door County Peninsula responded and fought the raging fire in frigid conditions.

Several streets around the fire were closed, but businesses were open and could be reached by foot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by state and local officials.

Superior police officer unknowingly ran over person lying on road

SUPERIOR — Authorities said Sunday they are investigating an incident in Superior over the weekend where a local police officer unknowingly ran over a person who was lying in the road.

The person is listed in critical condition, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the Saturday night incident. Officials say they do not know whether the person was injured prior to being run over.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty as dictated by department policy. No further details were immediately available.

MN Patrol: Wisconsin woman killed in wrong-way crash

WINONA, Minn. — A central Wisconsin woman has died in a crash with a wrong-way drunken driver in Minnesota, according to the State Patrol.

Twenty-year-old Hannah Goman, a Winona State University student from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, was killed in the crash in Winona early Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Goman was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pickup truck going the wrong way on Highway 61. Goman died at a Winona hospital.

An incident report says the 35-year-old man driving the pickup was going north in the southbound lanes of the highway.

The 21-year-old driver of the car and another passenger, a 22-year-old woman, both of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver is being held in the Winona County jail on possible charges of driving while impaired and criminal vehicle operation causing bodily harm, according to the report.

— Associated Press