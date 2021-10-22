LOADED LIONS

This also will be the first meeting with Penn State since 2019, and the Nittany Lions have added a number of transfers since then, with former Minnesota outside hitter Adanna Rollins (2.27 kps) foremost among them.
But the core of the team is familiar, led by middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord (.412), opposite Jonni Parker (3.72 kps) and setter Gabby Blossom (10.37 aps).
“Kaitlyn Hord, I think, is one of the dominant middles in a long time,” Sheffield said. “Hord is a wrecking ball in the middle. Their right side (Parker) is one of the best players in the league and one of the best right sides in the country.”