 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOADED LIONS
0 Comments

LOADED LIONS

  • 0
psu.JPG

Penn State's Kaitlyn Hord tries to hit through Nebraska's block during their 2018 match in Lincoln, Neb. Journal Star file photo

This also will be the first meeting with Penn State since 2019, and the Nittany Lions have added a number of transfers since then, with former Minnesota outside hitter Adanna Rollins (2.27 kps) foremost among them.

But the core of the team is familiar, led by middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord (.412), opposite Jonni Parker (3.72 kps) and setter Gabby Blossom (10.37 aps).

“Kaitlyn Hord, I think, is one of the dominant middles in a long time,” Sheffield said. “Hord is a wrecking ball in the middle. Their right side (Parker) is one of the best players in the league and one of the best right sides in the country.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Manganiello leads tributes to Halyna Hutchins following on-set accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics