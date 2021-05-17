LOAD MANAGEMENT

Managing pitchers' workloads as the schedule returns to a normal 162 games after last year's 60-game sprint was a primary focus for Stearns, manager Craig Counsell and the coaching staff as spring training got underway.

So far, things have gone according to plan. Thanks to a bevy of off-days over the first few weeks of the season, Counsell has been able to give each of his starters an extra day of rest for all but one turn through the rotation.

From a bullpen perspective, Stearns thinks the workloads have been manageable so far and if there's a bright side to the team's recent slump, it's provided an opportunity for Counsell to rest some of his higher-leverage relievers, who saw significant action during the first month.

To illustrate his point, Stearns pointed to right-hander J.P. Feyereisen (above) who covered 14 innings over 15 appearances in April but has worked only 4 1/3 over five May outings.

Winning games is always the goal, but when that's not happening keeping your most important pitchers' arms fresh for the long haul becomes a valuable by-product.

"J.P. pitched a lot for the first month of the season, but by virtue of some off days and just the way some games have gone here over the first couple weeks in May, his load has gotten back to a more manageable level," Stearns said. "We’re going to learn a lot more as we get into July and August and understand how our guys are feeling at that point. But for now, I’m comfortable where we are."