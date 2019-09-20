When LaFleur took the head-coaching job in January and broke down existing film of all the players he was inheriting, he was especially impressed by the cornerstone tackles he had on offense — right tackle Bryan Bulaga and left tackle David Bakhtiari (above right). And the duo has not disappointed.
“I love those two guys,” LaFleur said. “If you’re picking your roster, you’re picking those two guys.”
Especially in an era where many NFL teams have two formidable pass rushers, something Bulaga and Bakhtiari faced in Week 1 at Chicago (Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd), in Week 2 against Minnesota (Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter) and will again this week in Denver’s Bradley Chubb and Von Miller.
"Everything that they bring from not only their ability on the field but from a leadership standpoint, they’re great locker room guys," LaFleur said. "That whole offensive line room is just a great room and those guys stick together and they like each other and they’re a lot of fun to be around. We’re excited to have such a great, cohesive room."
“They really have done a nice job,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “It’s funny, you get ready all year for the Bears, and then in come the Vikings, and now Denver. It’s like you can’t even take a breath.
“But those guys have done a really nice job. They’ve stepped up to the challenge. It’s no secret who they’re going to have to go against each week.”
Bulaga and Bakhtiari acknowledged that their matchup with Chubb and Miller will be a major factor in the outcome of the game, especially with the offense wanting to gain more consistency after a strong initial three possessions last week against the Vikings.
“We faced some tough ones the last two weeks,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers (above left) said. "Obviously, the first week with a couple great ones, and last week with a couple great ones, and this week with a couple great ones as well. So the stress is definitely on our tackles every week. It seems like with these matchups, these guys will play more right and left with their outside rushers. So it's going to be Bryan on Von a lot, and Dave on Chubb. Both really great players and something those guys will be ready for.”