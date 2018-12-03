Wisconsin Eye broadcasts live from the Capitol.

Wisconsin Eye broadcasts live from the Capitol as the Wisconsin Legislature's "lame duck" session gets under way with a hearing by the Joint Finance Committee. Watch the action here.

