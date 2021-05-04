Twenty-Nine people were hospitalized in one day due to COVID-19, according to a report, updated Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The state health department also recorded 349 new cases of the virus, which brought the cumulative case total to 599,576 in Wisconsin. Of that cumulative total, 583,871 people recovered, 29,441 were hospitalized and 6,839 people died.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will be joined by Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases to update the public on the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
