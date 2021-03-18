Fifteen people died and 53 were hospitalized due to COVID-19 related illness in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also recorded 318 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brought the state-wide cumulative case total to 570,730.
Of that cumulative total, 557,706 people recovered, 26,942 people were hospitalized and 6,554 people died.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager and Traci DeSalvo, MPH, Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases will provide updates to the public regarding the state's COVID-19 vaccination effort.
Tags
- Viruses
- Coronavirus
- Pandemic
- Adjutant General
- Tony Evers
- Governor
- Department Of Health Services
- Wisconsin
- Chief Legal Counsel
- Covid-19
- Covid-19 Coronavirus
- Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
- Public
- Julie Willems Van Dijk
- Medicine
- Health Board
- Immunology
- Ministries
- Wisconsin Department Of Health Services
- Update
- Health Official
- Bureau Of Communicable Diseases
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.