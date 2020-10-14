Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, and Deb Standridge, CEO of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility will update the public on the status of COVID-19 care facilities.
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health recorded 3,279 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brought the cumulative confirmed cases to 155,471. Of those, 123,196 recovered, 8,601 were hospitalized and 1,508 died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.