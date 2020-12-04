After the court’s decision, the Trump campaign filed its case in Dane and Milwaukee counties. In following state law, Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack consolidated the two cases in Milwaukee County Circuit Court and appointed Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek of Racine County to preside over the consolidated appeals, which could come back to the Supreme Court for final adjudication. But any court action would need to wrap up soon because Dec. 8 is the “safe harbor” deadline for each state to confirm which electors will cast the state’s votes in the Electoral College.