Thirteen people died and 70 were hospitalized in one day due to COVID-19 related illness, according to data released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state health department also recorded 517 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, which brought the cumulative case total to 603,820. Of that cumulative total, 588,881 people recovered, 29,901 were hospitalized and 6,917 people died.

Gov. Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilesestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.

