The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments at noon brought by President Donald Trump to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state Supreme Court originally rejected Trump’s request to bypass lower courts and immediately take up the case, instead ordering the circuit court to first adjudicate the matter, as is outlined in state law. The circuit court ruled against Trump, on Friday, and the case can head to the state’s highest court after it decided to bypass the Court of Appeals.

In the state case, Trump is challenging vast swaths of ballots in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties. Trump wants a court to throw out in-person absentee ballots in which the voter did not submit a separate written application; absentee ballots in which the address on the envelope was incomplete or filled in by a clerk; absentee ballots cast by voters who identified themselves as "indefinitely confined"; and absentee ballots collected at Madison’s "Democracy in the Park" event.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.