Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Maj. Russell Simonis, Officer in Charge of the Specimen Collection Action Team, Wisconsin National Guard and Svea Erlandson, Civilian Lead, COVID-19 Specimen Collection Action Team, Wisconsin Department of Health Services will update the public on the state response to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 3,815 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brought the cumulative case total to 210,126 across the state. Of those cumulative cases, 164,726 recovered, 10,810 were hospitalized and 1,897 died.
