Nineteen deaths and 54 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 related illnesses were recorded across the state by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday.

The department also recorded 1,083 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, which brought the cumulative case total to 522,877 on Monday. Of that cumulative total, 491,962 people recovered, 23,130 were hospitalized and 5,470 died.

Wisconsin is in phase 1a of its vaccination plan, which focuses on immunizing frontline health care workers and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The first part of phase 1b, which will focus on immunizations for first responders, or police officers and non-paramedic firefighters started on Jan. 18.

Other groups in phase 1b are people 70 and older, teachers, child care workers, prisoners and others who live in congregate settings such as group homes and mental health institutes, along with mink farmers, according to a plan by a state committee released for public comment.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager will provide updates and answer questions about the state's effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.