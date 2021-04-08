Five deaths and 25 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday.
The department also recorded 727 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state which brought the cumulative case total to 581,797. Of that cumulative case total, 567,185 people recovered, 27,894 people were hospitalized and 6,653 people died.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will be joined by Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.
