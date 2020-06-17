-
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Dr. Jon Meiman, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health will outline new surveillance efforts that will help state officials better understand the virus in Wisconsin.
Two studies will look at where COVID-19 has been, which can help health officials identify communities that may be at risk for future outbreaks and maximize containment efforts.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
