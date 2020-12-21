The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 68 new hospitalizations and 18 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded 1,826 new confirmed cases of the virus which brought the cumulative total to 457,177. Of that cumulative total, 415,922 recovered, 20,120 were hospitalized and 4,417 died.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, and Thomas Haupt, MS, Division of Public Health Research Scientist/Epidemiologist, will take questions and provide answers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the state.

The state received an initial shipment of 50,000 doses of Pfizer’s shot and plans to get 101,000 doses of a second, newly-approved vaccine by Moderna.

State officials estimate it will take several weeks before the state’s roughly 400,000 health care workers and approximately 57,000 nursing home residents are vaccinated. After that, other populations will receive priority, but it may be summer before those in the general public can receive a vaccine.

