One death and 39 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 related illness were recorded by the Wisconsin Department of health services on Monday.

The state health department also recorded 750 new cases of COVID-19 which brought the cumulative confirmed case total to 543,165 across Wisconsin. Of that cumulative total, 518,801 recovered, 24,337 were hospitalized and 5,897 people died in the state due to the virus.

Wisconsin residents aged 65 and older are scheduled to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination this week.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will be joined by Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, to update the public on the state's vaccination efforts.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.