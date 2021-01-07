The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 60 new deaths and 175 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 across the state Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded 3,406 new confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, which brought the cumulative case total to 494,747 in Wisconsin. Of that cumulative total, 461,729 people recovered, 21,971 were hospitalized and 5,039 people died.

As of Tuesday, fewer than 86,000 Wisconsin residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19 — less than a fifth of those in top priority groups — leading Republican lawmakers to press Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for a speedier rollout as his administration said the effort is ramping up.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager will provide updates on the state's COVID-19 vaccination effort.

