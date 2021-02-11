Thirty five people died and 69 were hospitalized due to COVID-19 related illness on Wednesday according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The state health department also recorded 821 new cases of the virus, which brought the cumulative total to 551,871. Of that cumulative total, 532,793 people recovered, 25,090 were hospitalized and 6,129 died.
The Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, will answer questions and provide an update on the state vaccination effort.
Tags
- Viruses
- Coronavirus
- Pandemic
- Adjutant General
- Tony Evers
- Governor
- Department Of Health Services
- Wisconsin
- Chief Legal Counsel
- Covid-19
- Covid-19 Coronavirus
- Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
- Julie Willems Van Dijk
- Department Of Health
- Medicine
- Politics
- Health Board
- Deputy
- Vaccination
- Effort
- Service
- Stephanie Schauer
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.