Three deaths and 70 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were recorded on Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state health department also recorded 626 new cases of the virus, which brought the cumulative case total to 592,262 across the state. Of that cumulative total, 576,288 recovered, 28,764 were hospitalized and 6,721 people died.

Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary, will be joined by Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.

