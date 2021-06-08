Roughly 48.5% of residents state-wide have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Regardless, the state health department recorded 39 counties with high case level activity between May 19 and June 1. As of Monday, Wisconsin's cumulative case total was 611,000 and 7,161 people had died due to COVID-19.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, will update the public on the state response to the pandemic.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.