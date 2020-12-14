The Wisconsin Department of Health recorded 15 new COVID-19 related deaths and 87 new hospitalizations as well as 2,757 new confirmed cases of the virus across the state on Sunday.

The 2,757 cases confirmed on Sunday brought the cumulative total to 436,773. Of that cumulative total, 386,655 people recovered, 19,249 were hospitalized and 4,056 died.

UW Health received its first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning. The vaccine shipment was transported to ultra-cold storage freezers, to be stored for distribution.

UW Health employees will begin to receive the vaccine Monday afternoon, following federal and state guidelines to begin vaccinating frontline health care workers.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, will provide an update and answer questions on the COVID-19 vaccine.

