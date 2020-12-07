The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 2,791 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Sunday, which brought the cumulative case total to 412,177. Of the cumulative case total, 348,995 recovered, 18,216 were hospitalized and 3,719 died.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts across the state.
