Eight people died and 56 were hospitalized due to COVID-19 related illness in Wisconsin on Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 946 new cases of COVID-19 which brought the state-wide cumulative total to 533,917. Of that cumulative total, 505,987 people recovered, 23,748 were hospitalized and 5,699 died.

Teachers and child care workers will tentatively become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1, the state Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

Health officials green lit vaccine for frontline health care workers, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as a part of phase 1a, which started last month. The state previously approved police officers, firefighters and corrections workers for phase 1b, and said people 65 and older were eligible starting this week.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager will provide updates on the state's effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

