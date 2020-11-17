Two vaccine contenders with more than 90% effectiveness against COVID-19 emerged in recent weeks.

Moderna Inc. announced its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from an ongoing study, just a week after competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own vaccine looked 90% effective.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, and Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, will take questions on what this means in the state's battle against the pandemic.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health recorded 4,389 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state which brought the cumulative total to 316,758. Of those cumulative confirmed cases, 243,841 recovered, 14,499 were hospitalized and 2,649 died.

