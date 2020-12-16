The Wisconsin Department of Health recorded 54 new deaths and 184 new hospitalizations Tuesday due to COVID-19 across the state. The agency recorded 3,501 new positive cases on Tuesday which brought the cumulative case total to 442,396 across the state. Of the cumulative case total, 394,095 recovered, 19,510 were hospitalized and 4,122 people died.

Ten UW Health employees were among the first people in Wisconsin to get the first dose of the nations first approved vaccine as 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s inoculation arrived at UW Hospital in ultra-cold freezers.

Wisconsin received about 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday and expects nearly 40,000 more by Wednesday, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

High-risk health care workers are first in line to be inoculated and nursing home residents will come next. Essential workers, the elderly and people with high-risk medical conditions will also get priority as increasing doses of vaccines from a few companies are expected to become available during the next couple of months.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, will take part in a question and answer session with reporters on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

