Just over 51% of the state population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The seven-day case average in Wisconsin was 2.8% on Tuesday. According to the state health department, the delta variant accounted for 101 cases on Thursday.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases will provide updates on the state response to COVID-19, including vaccination rates, variant cases and back-to-school efforts.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
