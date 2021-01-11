Two new deaths and 52 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The department also recorded 1,832 new confirmed cases of the virus across the state, which brought the cumulative case total to 506,890. Of that cumulative total 5,157 people died, 22,378 were hospitalized and 472,862 recovered.

Wisconsin might open COVID-19 vaccination to people 70 and older and limited groups of essential workers once most health care workers and nursing home residents are immunized, according to discussion by a state committee Friday.

The group’s deliberations about who should get the vaccine next came as Gov. Tony Evers and seven other Democratic governors asked federal health officials to release more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will be joined by Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, to provide updates on the state COVID-19 vaccination effort.

