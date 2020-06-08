Related to this story

Amid protests, Trump talks of war — and reelection
Amid protests, Trump talks of war — and reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embracing the language of confrontation and war, President Donald Trump on Monday declared himself the “president of law and order” and signaled he would stake his reelection on convincing voters his forceful approach, including deploying U.S. troops to U.S. cities, was warranted in a time of national tumult and racial unrest.