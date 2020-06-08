In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Senator Tammy Baldwin and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will hold a state-wide virtual town hall Monday to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on Wisconsinites.
Members of the general public are encouraged to share their experience amid the pandemic with the lawmakers during the Facebook live event, hosted by Opportunity Wisconsin, A Better Wisconsin Together, Priorities Wisconsin and Protect Our Care Wisconsin.
The event, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday, is streamed through the Opportunity Wisconsin Facebook page.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.