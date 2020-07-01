× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meet Dr. Carol Kelley, one of two finalists for the position of Madison Metropolitan School District, in a live engagement session with students and staff.

The live session featuring Dr. Carol Kelley began at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The live session featuring Dr. Carlton Jenkins ran on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

The live sessions are a part of a "Virtual Day in the District", an online opportunity to get to know each candidate, ask questions and provide feedback that will aid in the board's final decision.

The Board of Education announced two final candidates who will participate in the next step of the interview process to become the district’s next Superintendent in late June.

