-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Meet Dr. Carol Kelley, one of two finalists for the position of Madison Metropolitan School District, in a live engagement session with students and staff.
The live session featuring Dr. Carol Kelley began at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The live session featuring Dr. Carlton Jenkins ran on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
The live sessions are a part of a "Virtual Day in the District", an online opportunity to get to know each candidate, ask questions and provide feedback that will aid in the board's final decision.
The Board of Education announced two final candidates who will participate in the next step of the interview process to become the district’s next Superintendent in late June.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.