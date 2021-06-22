Forty-nine percent of Wisconsinites have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to data collected by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Roughly 45% of Wisconsin residents were fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to state health department data. And, on Monday, the 7-day average positive test rate in the state was .8%, and the 7-day average for COVID-19 related deaths was 2.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin was 7,250 as of Sunday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, will update the public on the state response to COVID-19 as well as vaccination efforts.

