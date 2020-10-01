Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 2,319 positive cases of COVID-19, which brought the total cumulative cases to 122,274 across the state. Of those cumulative cases, 99,925 recovered 7,300 were hospitalized and 1,327 died.
