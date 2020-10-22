Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor and Deb Standridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park, to update the public on the state response to the pandemic.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 4,205 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, which brought the total cumulative confirmed cases to 182,687. Of those, 142,485 recovered, 9,704 were hospitalized and 1,681 died.
