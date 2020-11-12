Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to provide an update to the public on the state response to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 7,048 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brought the state-wide cumulative total to 285,891. Of the cumulative cases, 219,304 recovered, 13,507 were hospitalized and 2,457 died.
