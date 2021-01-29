Twenty-four people died and 87 were hospitalized due to COVID-19 related illnesses in Wisconsin, Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,802 new cases of the virus across the state, which brought the cumulative, state-wide total to 538,348 infections. Of that cumulative total, 511,859 people recovered, 24,063 were hospitalized and 5,811 died.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor to update the public on the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

