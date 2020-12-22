The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 48 new hospitalizations and eight new deaths due to COVID-19 across the state on Monday.

The state health department also recorded 1,435 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which brought the cumulative case total to 458,612 in Wisconsin. Of that cumulative total, 418,587 people recovered, 20,168 were hospitalized and 4,425 died.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

