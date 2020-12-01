Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor to update the public on the state battle against the pandemic.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 2,534 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which brought the statewide cumulative total to 387,235 cases. Of that cumulative total, 315,086 recovered, 17,095 were hospitalized and 3,313 have died.
