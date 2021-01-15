Forty-two people died and 99 were hospitalized across Wisconsin due to COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, according to the state department of health services.

The health department also recorded 2,712 new cases of the virus across the state, which brought the cumulative case total to 515,982. Of that cumulative total, 482,669 people recovered, 22,804 were hospitalized and 5,290 died.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO, Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

