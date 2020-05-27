In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
State officials will update Wisconsinites on the response to COVID-19, the day after Dane County opened businesses at 25% capacity as the first part of it's multi-phase reopening plan.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Aronica Williams of Milwaukee Health Services, Inc., Dr. Ryan Westergaard the chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel, Office of the Governor.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
