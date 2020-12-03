The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 3,777 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 82 new deaths caused by the virus across the state on Wednesday. The cumulative case total reached 395,090 and of those cumulative cases, 325,587 recovered, 17,569 were hospitalized and 3,502 died.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
