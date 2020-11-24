Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the pandemic.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 3,095 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, which brought the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 357,771. Of the cumulative confirmed case total, 280,358 recovered, 15,930 were hospitalized and 3,011 died.
