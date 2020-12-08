The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 2,155 new cases of COVID-19 across the state which brought the total cumulative confirmed case count to 414,332. Of that cumulative total, 352,510 recovered 18,286 were hospitalized and 3,738 died.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
