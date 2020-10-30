Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the pandemic.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 4,870 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brought the cumulative, state wide case count to 214,996. Of that cumulative total, 168,117 recovered, 11,003 were hospitalized and 1,948 died.
