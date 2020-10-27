Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the pandemic.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 2,883 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, which brought the cumulative total confirmed cases to 201,049. Of the cumulative total cases, 158,158 recovered, 10,416 were hospitalized and 1,788 died.
