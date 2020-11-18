Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the pandemic.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 7,090 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state Tuesday, which brought the total cumulative case count to 323,848. Of the cumulative confirmed case total, 248,700 recovered, 14,817 were hospitalized and 2,741 died.
