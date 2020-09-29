Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the Wisconsin public on the state response to COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,726 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday which brought the cumulative cases total 117,588 across the state. Of cumulative cases, 96,727 recovered, 7,142 were hospitalized and 1,283 died.
