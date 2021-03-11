Fourteen people died and 76 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 related illness across the state, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday.

Another 516 people tested positive for COVID-19 which brought the cumulative case total to 567,850 according to state health department data. Of that cumulative case total, 554,639 people recovered, 26,630 people were hospitalized and 6,524 people died.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilesestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state's COVID-19 response.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.