-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Governor Tony Evers, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, update the public on the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 68,233 cumulative confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 59,076 recovered, 5,469 were hospitalized and 1,067 died.
Tags
- Viruses
- Coronavirus
- Pandemic
- Adjutant General
- Tony Evers
- Governor
- Department Of Health Services
- Wisconsin
- Chief Legal Counsel
- Covid-19
- Covid-19 Coronavirus
- Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
- Wisconsin Department Of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm
- Counsel
- Institutes
- Software
- Response
- State
- Public
- Bureau Of Communicable Diseases And Ryan Nilsestuen
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.