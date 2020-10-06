Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor to update the public on the state response to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,696 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state which brought the total cumulative cases to 134,359. Of those 108,371 recovered, 7,702 were hospitalized and 1,381 died.
