Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Deb Standridge, CEO of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 2,020 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brought the total cumulative cases to 136,379 across the state. Of those, 110,110 recovered, 7,810 were hospitalized and 1,399 died.
